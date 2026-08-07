Assam floods: Death toll rises to 97, over 1.68L affected
What's the story
The death toll in Assam's ongoing flood crisis has risen to 97 after two more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, reports state. The monsoon season has left more than 1.68 lakh people affected across 15 districts of the state. Golaghat district is the worst-hit with around 54,000 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar (49,000) and Jorhat (nearly 27,000).
Relief efforts
Residents take shelter in school
Many residents have been forced to leave their homes due to prolonged flooding.
Jyoti Gogoi, a flood-affected resident, said around 30 families are now staying at a relief camp in No. 1 LP School.
"Our village has been flooded," she said. "Around 30 families have been affected and are staying at the No. 1 LP School."
B Thakur also confirmed that floodwaters have lingered for three days in their area.
Transport update
Railway services restored after nearly 2 weeks
Railway services through Sivasagar district have been restored after nearly two weeks of disruption due to flood damage.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) restored the Selenghat-Amguri-Simaluguri-Sivasagar Town section on Thursday afternoon.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that direct train services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh via Lumding and Sivasagar can now resume.
Inter-state aid
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces ₹3 crore assistance
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a contribution of ₹3 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
In a letter to Sarma, Soren expressed concern over the loss of lives and property due to floods, assuring that his government and people stand with Assam in this time of crisis.