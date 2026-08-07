Assam floods: Death toll rises to 97, over 1.68L affected

Many residents have been forced to leave their homes due to prolonged flooding.

Jyoti Gogoi, a flood-affected resident, said around 30 families are now staying at a relief camp in No. 1 LP School.

"Our village has been flooded," she said. "Around 30 families have been affected and are staying at the No. 1 LP School."

B Thakur also confirmed that floodwaters have lingered for three days in their area.