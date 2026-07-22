Assam flood situation remains critical: 5.65L affected, 21 more die 

Sivasagar district is the worst-hit, with 3.59 lakh people affected. Jorhat and Charaideo are also severely impacted, with 87,662 and 72,646 people affected, respectively.

A total of 872 villages in Assam remain inundated due to the floods across 44 revenue circles.

Relief efforts are underway with the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services involved in rescue operations.