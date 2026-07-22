Assam flood situation remains critical: 5.65L affected, 21 more die
What's the story
The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated further, with 21 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The latest fatalities include 13 from Sivasagar, five from Charaideo, two from Golaghat and one from Jorhat. This brings the death toll for this year's floods to 31. More than 5.64 lakh people across 16 districts are now affected by the deluge, up from over 3.63 lakh on Monday.
Impacted areas
IAF, NDRF, SDRF involved in rescue operations
Sivasagar district is the worst-hit, with 3.59 lakh people affected. Jorhat and Charaideo are also severely impacted, with 87,662 and 72,646 people affected, respectively.
A total of 872 villages in Assam remain inundated due to the floods across 44 revenue circles.
Relief efforts are underway with the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services involved in rescue operations.
Relief efforts
Relief camps set up across state
Seventy-one relief camps have been set up across the state, housing over 12,000 displaced people.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has also established 202 relief distribution centers to provide assistance to those affected by the floods.
To ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity in flood-hit areas like Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat, the Department of Telecommunications has activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) facilities till July 24.
Official visit
Assam CM to visit flood-hit areas today
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to visit the worst-hit districts on Wednesday. The visit aims to review ongoing relief and rescue operations.
"The recent #AssamFloods, caused by the cloudburst upstream, have brought immense hardship to our people," Sarma said in a post on X.
He will be visiting Charaideo, Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari, Jorhat, and Teok to review relief operations firsthand.