Assam floods ease as affected people fall to 313,000

Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat are still facing the worst of it, with more than 180,000 people affected there alone.

Right now, about 12,700 people are staying in relief camps and rescue teams have helped more than 9,000 stranded residents by boat.

In Guwahati, urban flooding and landslides caused problems in several neighborhoods on Monday evening as major rivers continue to flow above danger marks, making relief work even tougher for everyone involved.