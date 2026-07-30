Assam floods kill 78, over 300,000 affected in 7 districts
Assam is facing severe floods: 78 people have lost their lives so far, and more than 300,000 are still struggling across seven districts.
Charaideo district has been hit hardest, with more than 130,000 residents impacted.
The situation is tough, and many families are dealing with loss and displacement.
Crops, infrastructure and livestock damaged
Floodwaters have submerged over 21,000 hectares of crops and damaged roads, embankments, schools, and homes in 551 villages.
More than 11,000 animals have been lost.
Relief work continues: more than 16,500 people are staying in camps while another over 72,000 receive aid at distribution centers.
Amit Shah pledges Assam relief support
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full central support for Assam's relief operations.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for heavy rain from July 30 to August 1 in some areas.
The state government is also planning special support measures for loans taken by flood-affected citizens.