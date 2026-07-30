Assam floods kill 78 people and affect over 300,000 residents
India
Assam is facing serious floods right now: 78 people have lost their lives, and over 300,000 are affected.
Charaideo district has been hit hardest, with more than 100,000 residents impacted.
Thousands have had to leave their homes, and many are staying in relief camps or getting help at distribution centers.
Amit Shah promises Assam full support
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full support to Assam's Chief Minister as the state deals with damaged roads, schools, and crops.
The IMD has also warned of more heavy rain and thunderstorms from July 30 to August 1 across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.
Locals in vulnerable districts are being urged to stay alert and follow official updates for safety.