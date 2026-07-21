Assam floods leave 11 dead as Sarma calls situation unprecedented
India
Assam is struggling with major floods after relentless rain since Sunday.
At least 11 people have lost their lives this year, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the situation in districts like Sivasagar and Jorhat "unprecedented," saying water levels haven't been this high in 50 years.
Key rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are still above danger marks as of Tuesday.
Assam floods affect 310,000 people
310,000 people have been affected, with huge areas of farmland underwater.
Relief camps are sheltering 12,720 people, while more than 9,000 residents have been rescued by boat so far.
Landslides added to the mess in Guwahati on Monday, but things were calmer Tuesday.
Railways are running special trains for stranded travelers after tracks got flooded in Sivasagar district.