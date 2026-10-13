Assam gives 20% bonus to tea workers for Durga Puja

Just in time for Durga Puja, Assam's government is giving tea garden workers a 20% bonus.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that this move will support around 10 lakh workers across more than 800 tea estates, aiming to make the festival extra special for their families.

He said a post by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: "Distribution of a special 20% BONUS in over 800 tea gardens of Assam before Durga Puja, so that our tea workers can celebrate the festival's joys and festivities with their families."