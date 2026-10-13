Assam gives 20% bonus to tea workers for Durga Puja
Just in time for Durga Puja, Assam's government is giving tea garden workers a 20% bonus.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that this move will support around 10 lakh workers across more than 800 tea estates, aiming to make the festival extra special for their families.
He said a post by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: "Distribution of a special 20% BONUS in over 800 tea gardens of Assam before Durga Puja, so that our tea workers can celebrate the festival's joys and festivities with their families."
Assam produces over half India's tea
Assam's tea industry is huge, producing over half of India's tea and providing around 10 lakh workers in more than 800 tea estates in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.
Tea garden workers earn approximately ₹280 a day in the Brahmaputra Valley and ₹258 a day in the Barak Valley, plus some benefits like subsidized rations.
The state also declared October 17, 2026, a holiday for Durga Puja, showing extra support for these hardworking communities.