Assam government approves ₹50,000cr Viksit Assam plan to modernize state

The Cabinet is also investing in university upgrades, building a road over bridge and bypass road to ease traffic, and setting aside land for new industrial estates in Kamrup (M) and Nagaon. Plus, there's a milk project in Dhemaji.

For those with NFSA ration cards, subsidized essentials like Masur Dal and sugar will keep flowing at affordable rates.

Healthcare is getting a boost too: Guwahati will soon have a ₹600 crore Proton Beam Therapy Centre for advanced cancer treatment.

And the state's investment policy now rewards Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), so greener practices are encouraged all around.