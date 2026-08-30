Assam government approves ₹50,000cr Viksit Assam plan to modernize state
Assam's government just approved a massive ₹50,000 crore development plan called Viksit Assam.
The focus is on upgrading infrastructure, powering up with green energy, like a new 30 MW solar plant and battery storage in Goalpara, and improving welfare across the state.
It's all about making Assam more modern and livable.
Guwahati's ₹600cr proton beam therapy centre
The Cabinet is also investing in university upgrades, building a road over bridge and bypass road to ease traffic, and setting aside land for new industrial estates in Kamrup (M) and Nagaon. Plus, there's a milk project in Dhemaji.
For those with NFSA ration cards, subsidized essentials like Masur Dal and sugar will keep flowing at affordable rates.
Healthcare is getting a boost too: Guwahati will soon have a ₹600 crore Proton Beam Therapy Centre for advanced cancer treatment.
And the state's investment policy now rewards Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), so greener practices are encouraged all around.