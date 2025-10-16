Assam government moves to fast-track Zubeen Garg death case trial India Oct 16, 2025

The Assam government is moving quickly on the trial regarding the death of Zubeen Garg, a beloved singer and actor whose death has shaken the state.

They've asked the Gauhati High Court to fast-track the case, plan to appoint a special prosecutor, and say the special investigation team (SIT) will file its chargesheet by November.

Assam police are also reaching out to Singaporean authorities as part of the probe.