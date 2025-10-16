Next Article
Assam government moves to fast-track Zubeen Garg death case trial
India
The Assam government is moving quickly on the trial regarding the death of Zubeen Garg, a beloved singer and actor whose death has shaken the state.
They've asked the Gauhati High Court to fast-track the case, plan to appoint a special prosecutor, and say the special investigation team (SIT) will file its chargesheet by November.
Assam police are also reaching out to Singaporean authorities as part of the probe.
Protester injuries, memorial for late singer in works
After five accused were moved to another jail, protests broke out—about 150 people reportedly attacked the convoy.
The government says those involved have been identified and injured protesters are getting care at AIIMS.
Meanwhile, a committee is working on a memorial for Garg, whose death sparked calls for justice across Assam.