DUSU joint secretary slaps teacher during probe into campus violence
On Wednesday, Sujit Kumar—a professor at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and head of its disciplinary committee—was slapped by Deepika Jha, joint secretary of the Delhi University Students's Union (DUSU), during a confrontation in which other teachers were also manhandled by ABVP members and students.
The clash broke out while Kumar was investigating recent campus violence allegedly involving ABVP students, leading to a heated confrontation.
Jha apologizes; teachers, students demand action
The incident has sparked strong reactions from both students and teachers, who are demanding swift disciplinary action.
The Delhi University Teachers's Association has urged the administration to investigate thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.
Jha has since apologized, saying she acted in the heat of the moment after feeling provoked by Kumar's alleged behavior.