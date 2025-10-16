Next Article
Drunk driver drags cop on bonnet for 70m in Gurugram
India
A routine police patrol in Gurugram took a dangerous turn when a driver hit a police motorcycle near Yaduvanshi School, close to Subhash Chowk, throwing one constable into a green belt and dragging a Special Police Officer (SPO) over 70 meters on the car's bonnet.
The driver, Abhinav Chaudhary, didn't stop even as the officer clung to the windshield.
Chaudhary has similar case registered against him in 2018
Chaudhary, 34, from Greater Noida, was arrested on the spot and was said to be drunk at the time of the incident. Turns out, he'd pulled a similar stunt back in 2018 in Faridabad.
Both injured officers were taken to the hospital, and police have registered an FIR while seizing Chaudhary's car for further investigation.