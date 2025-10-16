Himachal minister finds students locked outside school, recommends teacher's suspension India Oct 16, 2025

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi found no teachers present at a government school in Pangi, leaving 35 students locked out in the cold.

One teacher arrived later but did not have the keys. His team had to break the school's lock so the kids could get inside.

Negi has now recommended suspending four out of five teachers over the incident.