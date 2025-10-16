Himachal minister finds students locked outside school, recommends teacher's suspension
On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi found no teachers present at a government school in Pangi, leaving 35 students locked out in the cold.
One teacher arrived later but did not have the keys. His team had to break the school's lock so the kids could get inside.
Negi has now recommended suspending four out of five teachers over the incident.
Negi's response is a wake-up call for educators everywhere
This wasn't just a one-off—villagers had already complained about teachers skipping school here.
In remote places like Pangi, teacher absenteeism doesn't just disrupt learning; it can leave students stuck outside in tough weather.
Negi's quick action and demand for an inquiry send a clear message: students deserve reliable education and adults need to step up, especially where support is already limited.