Air India flight delayed due to technical snag: Details here
On Thursday, an Air India flight out of Hong Kong got delayed because of a minor technical snag.
The plane—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—needed a quick reset before it was cleared to fly and landed safely in Delhi.
But here's the thing: this isn't the first time this particular aircraft has had issues lately.
Aircraft faced issues earlier this month as well
Earlier this October, the same plane had its emergency power system (the Ram Air Turbine) deploy out of nowhere before landing in Birmingham, which led India's aviation authority to order checks on similar jets.
Then, just a few days later, an autopilot problem forced a Vienna-to-Delhi flight to make an unscheduled stop in Dubai.
With all these glitches piling up, the pilots' group is asking for all Air India 787s to be grounded and checked.
Air India says passenger safety is their top priority and called the latest delay minor, but the concerns are definitely adding up.