Air India flight delayed due to technical snag: Details here

Aircraft faced issues earlier this month as well

Earlier this October, the same plane had its emergency power system (the Ram Air Turbine) deploy out of nowhere before landing in Birmingham, which led India's aviation authority to order checks on similar jets.

Then, just a few days later, an autopilot problem forced a Vienna-to-Delhi flight to make an unscheduled stop in Dubai.

With all these glitches piling up, the pilots' group is asking for all Air India 787s to be grounded and checked.

Air India says passenger safety is their top priority and called the latest delay minor, but the concerns are definitely adding up.