Assam government sends ₹15,000 to 62,696 flood-hit families for cleanup
Assam's government just sent ₹15,000 each to 62,696 families hit hard by recent floods across Sibsagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat.
The money is meant to help folks clean up their homes and buy essentials.
Sibsagar had the most recipients, 35,289 families, followed by Charaideo (19,883), Jorhat (4,922), and Golaghat (2,593).
Assam to aid 15,000 more families
Another 15,000 families are set to get aid once their bank details check out.
If you're from Sibsagar or Charaideo and can't return home by August 9, there's an extra ₹10,000 coming your way.
The government will start checking permanent damages next week and says the assessment will be completed within 10 days, after which compensation for rebuilding homes will be disbursed.
Assam announces ₹9L compensation, moratorium, waivers
The floods have been devastating: 85 lives lost and over 100,000 people affected.
To ease the burden a bit more, families who lost loved ones will receive ₹900,000 each; there's a six-month loan moratorium; July's electricity bill is waived; and land tax is exempted for one year.