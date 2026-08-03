Assam government sends ₹15,000 to 62,696 flood-hit families for cleanup

Assam's government just sent ₹15,000 each to 62,696 families hit hard by recent floods across Sibsagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat.

The money is meant to help folks clean up their homes and buy essentials.

Sibsagar had the most recipients, 35,289 families, followed by Charaideo (19,883), Jorhat (4,922), and Golaghat (2,593).