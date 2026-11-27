Assam issues Janata Bhawan secretariat dress code banning casual clothing
Assam's government just rolled out a new dress code for officials at the Janata Bhawan secretariat, starting Friday.
Jeans, T-shirts, and flip-flops are officially out, and the advisory was signed by Deputy Secretary Manash Jyoti Baruah.
Dress code mandates formal traditional attire
Men need to stick to formal trousers, shirts, or traditional outfits like kurtas and dhotis.
For women, it's salwar suits, sarees, or mekhela-chadors.
Jeans, leggings, tunics, and flashy clothes are a no-go.
The rules even cover official meetings and training sessions.
Anyone breaking the dress code could face disciplinary action.