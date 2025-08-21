Next Article
Assam: Man gets death penalty for killing student in public
A district court in Assam has handed a death sentence to Rintu Sarmah, who killed 20-year-old student Nandita Saikia back in August 2021.
Sarmah, who worked at Moridhal College, attacked Nandita with a machete in public after she rejected his advances—an attack that also hurt her friend and her friend's father.
Sarmah can still appeal the decision
The court highlighted how Sarmah planned the attack and carried it out openly, showing no remorse even when faced with clear evidence.
Video footage of the incident spread quickly online, sparking huge outrage across Assam and strong calls for justice.
Sarmah was convicted under serious charges but can still appeal the decision in Gauhati High Court.