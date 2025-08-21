PM Modi to lay foundation stones worth ₹13,000cr in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gaya, Bihar, on August 22, 2025, to kick off and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore.
Major highlights include a new six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Mokama and a thermal power plant in Buxar—moves that come just ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections.
Projects to improve travel, healthcare, and urban infrastructure
These projects are set to make travel easier—like the new bridge that will save heavy vehicles over 100km of detours between Patna and Begusarai.
There's also a boost for healthcare with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Muzaffarpur and better urban infrastructure.
Plus, new trains like the Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya-Delhi) and Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali-Koderma) aim to improve connectivity and tourism.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are highlighting issues like unemployment as they connect with voters across Bihar.