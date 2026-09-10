Assam officer Debeswar Bora arrested for decade-long mimicry call fraud
India
An Assam government officer, Debeswar Bora, was arrested for running a decade-long scam where he used mimicry artists to fake calls from the chief minister and top officials.
Over 100 businessmen were tricked into sending crores of rupees for bogus government contracts and jobs.
Businessman reported ₹10L demand from Bora
The scam unraveled after a businessman reported Bora for demanding ₹10 lakh as earnest money for a government project worth ₹2.5 crore.
Police raids at Bora's office and residences in Dhemaji and Guwahati turned up nine phones, 18 SIM cards, and stacks of incriminating documents.
Payments went to private accounts tied to Arunachal Pradesh firms.
Investigators are still digging into more victims and possible accomplices.