Assam opens Northeast's 1st defense facility in Tulsibari Rangia
Assam has kicked off the Northeast's very first defense facility in Tulsibari, Rangia.
The idea? Build equipment for the Indian Armed Forces right here, using the Northeast's strategic spot next to five countries.
This move is set to boost military strength and make the region more secure.
Assam earmarks 2,000 acre defense park
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this project, run by Speed4Defence Systems with IIT Guwahati on board, will create local jobs while making things like tactical shelters and anti-drone tech.
Plus, Assam has already earmarked 2,000 acres of land for a defense park near Guwahati in Jagiroad, aiming to turn the state into a defense manufacturing hotspot with new opportunities for young people.