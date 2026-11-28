The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II found that 4,934 students used these fake certificates to get into Class 11 during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic sessions.

Strangely, even though only 28 schools were officially linked to CISCE, a total of 94 schools handed out the forged papers.

In Nagaon district alone, more than 75 institutions have reportedly filed FIRs, affecting 1,288 students across 88 institutions.

Assam's education minister has said anyone with fake documents will lose their seat, and the Board has blocked the registration of students admitted during the current academic session using the disputed documents while authorities look into possible money trails and school involvement.