Assam Police detain 27 Bangladeshi nationals in Guwahati and Rangia

The detainees said they entered India through a secret route in Meghalaya and that a racket had helped them do so in exchange for money.

The first detentions happened at Guwahati's Paltan Bazar, while others were detained on the moving train and handed over to us at Bongaigaon Railway Station.

To speed things up, the Assam government is using a special law from 1950 that allows quick deportation of foreigners.