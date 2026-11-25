Assam police party fight injures SSP Akshat Garg in Kokrajhar
A private party for top police officers in Assam's Kokrajhar district took an unexpected turn when a fight broke out between SSP Akshat Garg and DIG YT Getsu, leaving Garg injured.
The gathering was hosted by Garg at the seventh Assam Police Battalion campus.
CM Sarma calls clash personal
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the clash as a "personal matter" between off-duty officers and made it clear the government will not step in since it was not work-related.
Instead, a senior IPS officer, Surendra Kumar, has been asked to help sort things out privately.