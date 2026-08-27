Assam Rifles, DRI seize 5.6L yaba in Cachar worth 168cr
India
Assam Rifles and the DRI just pulled off a huge drug bust in Cachar district, seizing 5.6 lakh yaba tablets (about 60kg) worth ₹168 crore during a late-night raid on August 25-26.
One person was arrested, and the truck used for smuggling was confiscated, definitely not a small catch.
Drugs from Manipur via NH-37
These drugs, suspected to have originated from Manipur, were being transported toward Assam through NH-37.
This isn't an isolated case: Assam Police have been stepping up their crackdown lately, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharing news of another recent haul worth ₹80 crore.
Authorities say they're determined to keep fighting trafficking networks and protect young people across the Northeast.