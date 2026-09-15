Assam shelters 3,260 1-horned rhinos as 2025 records 0 poaching
India
Assam now shelters 3,260 one-horned rhinos, almost 80% of the global population.
In a big win for wildlife, the state saw zero poaching cases in 2025.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's key role in protecting these unique animals and promised to keep expanding their habitats.
Assam poaching down 86% since 2016
Assam's rhino population is 3,260 one-horned rhinoceroses, with Kaziranga National Park alone hosting more than 2,600.
Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah credited this success to dedicated forest teams and local communities working together, leading to an impressive 86% drop in poaching since 2016.