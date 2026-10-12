Assam Special Task Force seizes 40,000 Yaba tablets in Kamrup
India
Assam Police's Special Task Force pulled off a big drug bust on Monday, seizing 40,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Kamrup district.
Acting on a tip about drugs being moved from Mizoram to Lower Assam via Amingaon, the team intercepted the vehicle and confiscated the illegal stash.
Suspect Md Hakim Dewan arrested
The tablets weigh around 4kg and could fetch up to ₹10 crore on the street.
Police arrested 36-year-old Md Hakim Dewan for allegedly transporting the drugs, and legal action is underway.
This bust highlights how synthetic drugs often enter India through Mizoram from Myanmar, with Assam acting as a transit route.