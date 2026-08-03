Assam unveils ₹75,000 relief package, ₹15,000 being distributed to households

Assam's government is stepping up after heavy floods, announcing a ₹75,000 relief package for families whose homes were badly damaged.

The first chunk, ₹15,000 per household, is already being handed out in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off the initiative from Dibrugarh and is visiting the hardest-hit areas to make sure help reaches those who need it most.