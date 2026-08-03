Assam unveils ₹75,000 relief package, ₹15,000 being distributed to households
Assam's government is stepping up after heavy floods, announcing a ₹75,000 relief package for families whose homes were badly damaged.
The first chunk, ₹15,000 per household, is already being handed out in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off the initiative from Dibrugarh and is visiting the hardest-hit areas to make sure help reaches those who need it most.
Floods leave 85 dead, 135,000+ affected
The disaster has claimed 85 lives so far and left more than 135,000 people across five districts struggling. Sivasagar is facing the worst impact with more than 55,000 residents affected.
Authorities have set up 54 relief camps and distribution centers that are currently sheltering 13,771 people.
Farmland remains underwater in many places as efforts continue to get everyone safe and supported.
Dhansiri river flowing above danger level
In Golaghat district, the Dhansiri River is flowing above danger level, making recovery tougher for locals.
The Chief Minister is touring and overseeing relief operations to ensure families aren't left behind during this tough time.