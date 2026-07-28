Loading...
Home / News / India News / Assam to withdraw all cases against NEET exam irregularity protesters
Assam to withdraw all cases against NEET exam irregularity protesters
Five cases were registered in Assam

Assam to withdraw all cases against NEET exam irregularity protesters

By Snehil Singh
Jul 28, 2026
10:18 am
What's the story

The Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases against protesters of alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities. The Home and Political Department confirmed five cases were registered in the state, leading to 13 arrests. The decision was taken after "careful consideration" of circumstances and a need for systemic reforms in the examination and higher education ecosystem.

Legal proceedings

No legal action against protesters

The Assam government has announced a four-point decision on the withdrawal of cases. It said no legal action will be taken against those involved in protests.

The process to withdraw registered cases, regardless of their stage, will be initiated promptly as per law.

Additionally, a review of arrests made in connection with these cases will be expedited, and those detained will be released soon.

Public announcement

Announcement on social media platform X

Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), announced the Assam government's decision on social media platform X.

He wrote, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs."

This comes after similar announcements by the Bihar government granting amnesty to those involved in protests against alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Future expectations

Hope for similar actions in Rajasthan

Das also expressed hope that similar actions would be taken in Rajasthan.

He said, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan."

The CJP is working to ensure other BJP/NDA states follow suit with appropriate notifications for protesters' interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest background

Protests were called off after minister's resignation

The protests were called off on July 25 after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and other demands were agreed upon by Union ministers.

At that point, the government had agreed with the CJP representatives and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

Twitter Post

CJP spokesperson's 1am update

ADVERTISEMENT