Assam to withdraw all cases against NEET exam irregularity protesters
What's the story
The Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases against protesters of alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities. The Home and Political Department confirmed five cases were registered in the state, leading to 13 arrests. The decision was taken after "careful consideration" of circumstances and a need for systemic reforms in the examination and higher education ecosystem.
Legal proceedings
No legal action against protesters
The Assam government has announced a four-point decision on the withdrawal of cases. It said no legal action will be taken against those involved in protests.
The process to withdraw registered cases, regardless of their stage, will be initiated promptly as per law.
Additionally, a review of arrests made in connection with these cases will be expedited, and those detained will be released soon.
Public announcement
Announcement on social media platform X
Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), announced the Assam government's decision on social media platform X.
He wrote, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs."
This comes after similar announcements by the Bihar government granting amnesty to those involved in protests against alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.
Future expectations
Hope for similar actions in Rajasthan
Das also expressed hope that similar actions would be taken in Rajasthan.
He said, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan."
The CJP is working to ensure other BJP/NDA states follow suit with appropriate notifications for protesters' interests.
Protest background
Protests were called off after minister's resignation
The protests were called off on July 25 after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and other demands were agreed upon by Union ministers.
At that point, the government had agreed with the CJP representatives and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson's 1am update
#Important: 1 AM update.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and… pic.twitter.com/G7WcHHcfAs