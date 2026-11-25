The woman also alleges Teron used his security team to evict her and block contact.

She's reached out to Assam Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police for help.

The chief minister has said he cannot intervene in the matter, while Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami is calling for an impartial, time-bound investigation and Teron's resignation.

Teron hasn't responded yet.