Assam worker Pankaj Barman rescued on Nepal hilltop after floods
Pankaj Barman from Assam ended up stranded on a hilltop for four days after sudden flash floods hit Nepal while he was working at a power station.
As floodwaters and debris rushed in, Pankaj and several others made a run for higher ground, surviving on just water and biscuits until Nepali rescue teams finally reached them.
Arun Mahanta missing after Nepal flood
Thanks to help from the Assam government, Pankaj made it home safely and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
But the experience was bittersweet; his colleague Arun Mahanta went missing during the chaos.
Pankaj said, "I kept calling his phone, but couldn't connect."
While eight people from their group were rescued, five are still unaccounted for as Nepal was hit by a devastating flash flood on August 26.