Assam worker Pankaj Barman rescued on Nepal hilltop after floods

Thanks to help from the Assam government, Pankaj made it home safely and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

But the experience was bittersweet; his colleague Arun Mahanta went missing during the chaos.

Pankaj said, "I kept calling his phone, but couldn't connect."

While eight people from their group were rescued, five are still unaccounted for as Nepal was hit by a devastating flash flood on August 26.