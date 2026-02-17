AI Impact Summit 2026: Attendees slam event for poor organization
What's the story
The opening day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi was marred by logistical issues. Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the event drew global policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders. However, many attendees took to social media to express their displeasure over long queues and overcrowding. Attendee Kritika Kapoor slammed the event for being "too crowded" and lacking visible AI showcases. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Ranka, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, said thousands were stranded outside due to sudden gate closures.
Stranded attendees
'7am queues,' '12pm full evacuation'
Punit Jain, Founder of Reskill, slammed the planning in a social media post. He detailed "7am queues" and a "12pm full evacuation," leaving many without water or communication. Another attendee Yavanika Shah also complained about heavy traffic and cash-only food counters at the venue.
Security concerns
Co-founder of NeoSapien alleges AI wearables went missing
Dhananjay Yadav, Co-founder of NeoSapien, alleged his company's AI wearables went missing and noted that security personnel cordoned off areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. He called the incident "extremely disappointing." Despite these issues, the summit is one of the largest AI gatherings globally and will continue until February 20.
Global collaboration
Summit reflects growing international collaboration in AI ecosystem
The summit features roughly 300 pavilions and live demonstrations under three themes: people, planet, and progress. The expo has participation from 13 nations including Australia, Japan, Russia, and the United Kingdom among others. This reflects rising international collaboration in the AI ecosystem despite the hiccups on the summit's opening day.