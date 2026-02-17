Many attendees took to social media to express their displeasure

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attendees slam event for poor organization

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:36 pm Feb 17, 202601:36 pm

What's the story

The opening day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi was marred by logistical issues. Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the event drew global policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders. However, many attendees took to social media to express their displeasure over long queues and overcrowding. Attendee Kritika Kapoor slammed the event for being "too crowded" and lacking visible AI showcases. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Ranka, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, said thousands were stranded outside due to sudden gate closures.