Authorities warn pilgrims of up to ₹5,000 Pamba dumping fine
Heading to Sabarimala this season? Think twice before tossing anything into the Pamba River.
Authorities can fine violators up to ₹5,000 on the spot if they're caught dumping clothes or waste.
This move is all about keeping the river clean and safe for everyone, especially since it's a key source of drinking water.
Fines intended for sanitation, panchayat approval
Leave trash or belongings in or around the river, and officials can fine you on the spot.
If you don't pay up within 15 days, there's a risk of legal trouble under new laws.
The fines are intended for sanitation, waste management, and river-cleaning activities at Sabarimala and Pamba, subject to panchayat approval and authorisation.
Local teams are spreading the word with announcements and signs in different languages to make sure everyone's on board with protecting the environment during pilgrimage season.