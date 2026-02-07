Awadh Expressway to cut travel time between Lucknow, Kanpur

AI machines, 3D modeling used in construction

This expressway isn't just about faster drives—it's set to make life easier across Uttar Pradesh. It links up with major highways, helps clear out Kanpur's traffic jams, and makes moving goods between cities like Meerut and Prayagraj way quicker.

Built using cool tech like AI-powered machines and 3D modeling, it'll have bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and even rest stops for when you need a break.

For anyone who loves road trips or hates long commutes, this is one project worth keeping an eye on.