Awadh Expressway to cut travel time between Lucknow, Kanpur
Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new six-lane Awadh Expressway is almost ready, with 80% done and a finish line in sight for the first week of April 2026.
Once open, your trip time will drop from about 1.5 to 3 hours to roughly 30 to 50 minutes—thanks to smooth roads designed for speeds up to 120km/h.
AI machines, 3D modeling used in construction
This expressway isn't just about faster drives—it's set to make life easier across Uttar Pradesh. It links up with major highways, helps clear out Kanpur's traffic jams, and makes moving goods between cities like Meerut and Prayagraj way quicker.
Built using cool tech like AI-powered machines and 3D modeling, it'll have bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and even rest stops for when you need a break.
For anyone who loves road trips or hates long commutes, this is one project worth keeping an eye on.