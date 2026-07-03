Ayodhya notifies Supriya Mishra of demolition over unapproved house
Ayodhya officials have sent a notice to Supriya Mishra, whose husband, Lavkush, is the main accused in the Ram temple donation scam.
They say a three-story house built on land in her name breaks local rules and does not have the needed approvals.
Supriya now has just one week to reply, or her new house could be demolished.
State probes main accused Lavkush's properties
Supriya says she has not received any notice and does not know what is going on.
The authorities are looking into several properties tied to Lavkush and others accused of siphoning off ₹5-7.5 crore from temple donations.
Earlier this week, investigators raided Lavkush's home and checked for illegal constructions.
Another suspect's property is also being reviewed, all as part of a bigger crackdown ordered by the state government, following Supreme Court rules about giving notice before any demolition happens.