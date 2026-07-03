Ayodhya notifies Supriya Mishra of demolition over unapproved house

State probes main accused Lavkush's properties

Supriya says she has not received any notice and does not know what is going on.

The authorities are looking into several properties tied to Lavkush and others accused of siphoning off ₹5-7.5 crore from temple donations.

Earlier this week, investigators raided Lavkush's home and checked for illegal constructions.

Another suspect's property is also being reviewed, all as part of a bigger crackdown ordered by the state government, following Supreme Court rules about giving notice before any demolition happens.