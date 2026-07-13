Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust reports ₹250.04cr income, ₹514.50cr spending 2025-26 India Jul 13, 2026

The team behind Ayodhya's Ram Temple just dropped its financial report for 2025-26.

It brought in ₹250.04 crore, mostly from donations (₹98.24 crore) and interest (₹151.80 crore), but spent a much bigger ₹514.50 crore, mainly on building the temple.

This update comes as people have been raising questions about how the money is managed.