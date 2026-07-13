Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust reports ₹250.04cr income, ₹514.50cr spending 2025-26
India
The team behind Ayodhya's Ram Temple just dropped its financial report for 2025-26.
It brought in ₹250.04 crore, mostly from donations (₹98.24 crore) and interest (₹151.80 crore), but spent a much bigger ₹514.50 crore, mainly on building the temple.
This update comes as people have been raising questions about how the money is managed.
Ram Temple Trust had ₹1,876.30cr reserves
Most of the spending was for construction (₹375.40 crore) and buying land (₹21.53 crore).
By March 2026, the Trust had ₹1,876.30 crore in funds, mostly locked in fixed deposits.
They also held 1,518.925kg of silver and 32.259kg of gold-like donated items through donations.