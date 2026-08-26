Ayub's food license suspended after Maharashtra FDA finds unsanitary kitchen
India
Mumbai's popular eatery Ayub's just had its food license suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, after an inspection on August 22.
Inspectors found eggs left out at room temperature, raw and cooked foods mixed together, and pretty unsanitary kitchen conditions, not exactly what you want behind the scenes.
Maharashtra FDA warns foodborne risks, crackdown
The FDA says these issues can lead to microbial growth and foodborne illnesses.
They also spotted open drains, stagnant water, flies, and poor hygiene conditions in areas where food was being prepared.
This isn't just about Ayub's: the FDA is cracking down across Maharashtra, inspecting dozens of spots lately and suspending licenses where needed to keep things safe for everyone eating out.