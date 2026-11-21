Ayush Anand rebuts Bilkis Bano claim over Supreme Court bail
Ayush Anand, the lawyer for two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case, has pushed back against her claim that she wasn't informed about their bail hearings.
He called suggestions of a "media trial" misleading and said the publicity could "risk creating a misleading impression about the judicial process" and should not come at the cost of "factual accuracy, fairness or respect for the judicial process."
The Supreme Court granted bail to both convicts on October 28, 2026.
Anand cites health, Bano team aware
Anand explained that health issues and long jail time played a big part in the court's decision.
He also pointed out that Bano's legal team was aware of the hearings, since the case had been listed several times over a year, but didn't use available options to join in.
Publicity surrounding a pending matter should not come at the cost of factual accuracy, fairness or respect for the judicial process, he said, urging everyone to report on these cases accurately and responsibly.