Ayush Anand, the lawyer for two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case, has pushed back against her claim that she wasn't informed about their bail hearings.

He called suggestions of a "media trial" misleading and said the publicity could "risk creating a misleading impression about the judicial process" and should not come at the cost of "factual accuracy, fairness or respect for the judicial process."

The Supreme Court granted bail to both convicts on October 28, 2026.