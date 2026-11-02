Azam Khan moves Supreme Court after 40-minute ED arrest post-bail
India
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has gone to the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) just 40 minutes after getting bail in a separate case.
The top court is expected to hear his plea later this week.
Azam Khan challenges arrest, jail order
Khan is challenging both his latest arrest and the court order sending him back to jail, arguing he should be released.
Now, everyone's watching to see what the Supreme Court decides next.