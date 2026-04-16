Babu stopped exams during 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' shoot
India
Mahesh Babu's popularity isn't just big: it once literally stopped exams.
During the shoot of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu in SR Nagar, actor Satyadev shared that students taking their tests got so distracted by spotting Babu that they paused their papers just to watch him.
Things got a bit wild, and police had to step in, stopping the filming and leaving the scene incomplete.
Satyadev gearing up for 'Rao Bahadur'
Satyadev mentioned his scene with Babu was cut from the film but later made its way to YouTube.
Now, he's gearing up for his new movie Rao Bahadur, presented by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is set to star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, releasing April 7, 2027, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast.