Babu stopped exams during 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' shoot India Apr 16, 2026

Mahesh Babu's popularity isn't just big: it once literally stopped exams.

During the shoot of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu in SR Nagar, actor Satyadev shared that students taking their tests got so distracted by spotting Babu that they paused their papers just to watch him.

Things got a bit wild, and police had to step in, stopping the filming and leaving the scene incomplete.