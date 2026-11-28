Baby Rani Maurya downplays ₹2,000-2,500 PMAY payments in Hathras
At a public meeting in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya responded to claims that people getting homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were asked to pay ₹2,000 to 2,500.
She downplayed these payments, saying they might just be for paperwork and shouldn't automatically count as corruption, a statement that have since become a subject of discussion across the district.
Maurya vows action over PMAY allegations
During the event, several women spoke up about being asked for money linked to the housing scheme.
Maurya stuck to her stance but promised action if any real bribery was found: "If anyone has taken a bribe, action will be taken against them."
Her remarks became a subject of discussion across the district.