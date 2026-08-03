Baghpat devotees carry 251-foot tricolor kanwar honoring martyrs at Haridwar
India
A massive 251-foot Kanwar, decked out in Tricolor colors, grabbed everyone's attention at this year's Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar.
Devotees from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, carried it on their 200-kilometer journey after collecting Ganga water at Har Ki Pauri, dedicating the Kanwar to national pride and remembering India's martyrs.
Deepak Chaudhary says Kanwar inspires values
The group made their pilgrimage about more than tradition: they encouraged youth to avoid drugs and divisive influences.
Deepak Chaudhary shared that the Kanwar was meant to inspire positive values, while Harendra Kumar thanked local police and Shiva devotees for helping out.
Even with a few challenges along the way, they kept things peaceful and disciplined, drawing big crowds and lots of admiration.