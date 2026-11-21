Ballabhgarh teen reportedly hacks Agniveer exam site using AI chatbot
A 14-year-old from Ballabhgarh, Haryana, reportedly hacked into the Agniveer test website using an AI chatbot.
He managed to access names and addresses, aiming to sell this information on the dark web for money.
Thankfully, more sensitive details like ranks or scores were not touched.
Delhi Police cyber unit seizes devices
Delhi Police's cyber unit (IFSO) has taken his devices and is working with technology experts to check how far the breach went.
Since he is a minor, he has been handed back to his parents while authorities figure out next steps with the Juvenile Justice Board.
The case has sparked fresh concerns about cybersecurity in government exams.