Bandra, Khar to face water cut on February 10
India
Heads up if you live in Bandra West or Khar West—BMC is shutting off water for pipeline repairs on February 10, from 10am to midnight.
Key spots like Hill Road, Perry Road, Carter Road, and Khar Danda will be without water during this time.
List of areas affected
The cut hits a long list: Pali Village, St Andrews Road, Chimbai Village, Sherly Village in Bandra; plus Koliwada, Dand Pada, Chuim Village in Khar.
Some spots will also see low pressure early on Feb 11.
BMC suggests storing enough water beforehand and boiling it once supply returns—just to play it safe.