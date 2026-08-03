Bangladesh returns entire 11,500-metric-ton non-Basmati parboiled rice shipment after tests
Bangladesh recently sent back an 11,500-metric-ton shipment of non-basmati parboiled rice from India after deciding it didn't meet its standards.
The rice arrived at Chittagong port in late July and was first cleared as "fit for human consumption," but later tests found it substandard.
Although only 3,500 metric tons were unloaded, the entire shipment is now being returned to India.
Tender batch sourced from multinational stocks
Bangladesh usually buys a lot of Indian rice, especially since Pakistani imports cost more.
This batch came from a global tender last year and was supplied by an Indian exporter who sourced it from a multinational company's stocks.
Some traders think internal disagreements within Bangladesh's Food Department may have played a part in the decision, which could affect future trade between the two countries.