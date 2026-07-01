Bangladesh sends 100kg mangoes to Suvendu Adhikari amid border tensions India Jul 01, 2026

Bangladesh just sent 100kg of mangoes to Suvendu Adhikari, a West Bengal politician, a sweet move, especially with all the current border tensions.

The mangoes crossed over at Benapole on Tuesday, landed at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, and then made their way to Suvendu Adhikari's office.

This friendly gesture comes while both sides are dealing with issues like illegal immigration and recent clashes between their border forces.