Bangladesh sends 100kg mangoes to Suvendu Adhikari amid border tensions
Bangladesh just sent 100kg of mangoes to Suvendu Adhikari, a West Bengal politician, a sweet move, especially with all the current border tensions.
The mangoes crossed over at Benapole on Tuesday, landed at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, and then made their way to Suvendu Adhikari's office.
This friendly gesture comes while both sides are dealing with issues like illegal immigration and recent clashes between their border forces.
Bangladesh maintains mango and hilsa tradition
Sending mangoes isn't new. It's a classic move in India-Bangladesh relations.
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina often sent mangoes and hilsa fish to Indian leaders, including ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, as a sign of goodwill.
Even now, despite political disagreements and tense borders, Bangladesh is keeping up this tradition to show it still values its connection with Bengal.