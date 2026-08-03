Banks closed on August regional holidays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays

Tripura banks close for Ker Puja on August 4; Sikkim observes Tendong Lho Rum Faat on August 8; Manipur marks Patriot's Day on August 13.

Independence Day and Parsi New Year mean a nationwide closure on August 15.

A holiday listed as Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) falls on August 25 in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, while a holiday listed as Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam is observed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on August 26.

A holiday listed as Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi affects banking in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on August 28.