Banks closed on August regional holidays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays
August brings a bunch of bank holidays across India, thanks to regional festivals and observances.
Banks will also be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, so if you need to visit a branch, it's smart to check your local schedule before making plans.
Statewise August bank holiday schedule
Tripura banks close for Ker Puja on August 4; Sikkim observes Tendong Lho Rum Faat on August 8; Manipur marks Patriot's Day on August 13.
Independence Day and Parsi New Year mean a nationwide closure on August 15.
A holiday listed as Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) falls on August 25 in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, while a holiday listed as Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam is observed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on August 26.
A holiday listed as Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi affects banking in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on August 28.
UPI and ATM services operational
Even when branches are shut, digital banking, like UPI payments or ATMs, keeps running smoothly.
Just plan ahead if you need anything in person!