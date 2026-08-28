Banks closed today for Raksha Bandhan after RBI regional holiday
India
If you're planning a bank visit today, heads up, branches are shut in several states for Raksha Bandhan, the festival all about celebrating siblings.
The Reserve Bank of India marked it as a regional holiday, but don't worry: banks will be back to normal tomorrow.
Online banking and UPI available
Banks are closed today in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.
Still need to get things done? Online banking and UPI work as usual, and customers can withdraw cash using debit cards.
Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi bank holidays
Planning ahead? Some states have extra bank holidays soon for Janmashtami (September 4) and Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14-15), so it's worth checking your local schedule.