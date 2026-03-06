Baramati crash probe begins, final report yet to be prepared
The investigation into the Baramati plane crash that involved Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on the morning of January 28, 2026, work on the final report has begun.
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol says we will get the full details once the final report is out.
The accident involved a Learjet 45 that went down near the Baramati airstrip.
Preliminary findings noted visibility below required levels
Preliminary findings noted visibility below required levels and flagged faded runway markings and loose gravel.
Authorities are also checking if sabotage or negligence played a part, so there is a criminal probe happening alongside.
Indian ministries are working hard to bring back citizens
On another note, Mohol mentioned that Indian ministries are working hard to bring back citizens stranded in Middle Eastern countries due to ongoing regional issues, and assist with their welfare.