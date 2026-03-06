Baramati crash probe begins, final report yet to be prepared India Mar 06, 2026

The investigation into the Baramati plane crash that involved Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on the morning of January 28, 2026, work on the final report has begun.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol says we will get the full details once the final report is out.

The accident involved a Learjet 45 that went down near the Baramati airstrip.