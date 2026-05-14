Video: Bareilly man thrown 50ft into air by strong wind

A man in Bareilly , Uttar Pradesh , was thrown nearly 50 feet into the air during a severe storm on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bamiyana village under the Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district. The man Nanhe Miyan, who was allegedly holding on to a tin shed, suffered multiple fractures after he fell to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Man Man helped him He said that he was holding down the tin shed with four other men when his grip slipped, and he lost hold of it. "I don't know exactly what happened next... I landed about 80 feet away. It was a maize field. He said a man who happened to be watching nearby came running to his aid. "Then, he helped me sit on his motorcycle and took me away," he said.

Twitter Post 'I was working when the storm struck' #WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Man seen in viral video being flung through the air during violent storms in UP yesterday, Nanhe Miyan, says, "I am a labourer... I was working when the storm struck... That’s when the structure began to lift into the air. There were four other people with… pic.twitter.com/ClE754y2nc — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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Weather impact IMD issues orange alert for Lucknow, Kanpur The storm that hit Bareilly was part of a larger weather system that wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for Lucknow and Kanpur, predicting more rainfall and thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for the next 24 hours. At least 104 people lost their lives due to the recent storms, while 87 houses were damaged across several districts.

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