Barnala police personnel probed after viral video shows alleged heroin
A Barnala Police personnel is under investigation after a viral video showed him being confronted by local youths for allegedly carrying heroin (chitta).
The incident has put a spotlight on Punjab Police's anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, and raised fresh concerns about trust in law enforcement.
NDPS case registered, drug network probe
Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are looking into how the police personnel got the drugs and whether there's an alleged drug network involved.
DSP Rajinder Pal Singh said investigators were also examining the backward and forward links of the alleged drug network to establish where the narcotics came from, who supplied them and whether other individuals were involved.
The police personnel's fate will depend on what the investigation uncovers.