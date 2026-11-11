We finally know why a distant exoplanet mysteriously vanished

TOI-2535 b, a "hot Jupiter" with 8.25-Earth day orbit, was observed by TESS from April 2019 to March 2026.

However, during these observations, astronomers noticed something strange about the planet's orbit.

Unlike other planets whose orbits are regular, TOI-2535 b often arrived six hours early or late than expected.

Then in March this year, TESS stopped detecting the dips in starlight caused by TOI-2535 b transiting across its parent star's face, making it appear as if the exoplanet had vanished.